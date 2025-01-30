Randonnée l’étang de huchère et montiroche Saint-Nabord Vosges

Randonnée l’étang de huchère et montiroche Saint-Nabord Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Randonnée l’étang de huchère et montiroche Adultes A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Randonnée l’étang de huchère et montiroche Ranfaing 88200 Saint-Nabord Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 105 Distance : 4100.0 Tarif :

Accès Sur le contournement de Remiremont, sortir bretelle de Moulin, puis direction Raon-aux-Bois. à Ranfaing, à droite avant l’ancienne école.

Parking Se garer sur la gauche le long du chemin après la route goudronnée.

Distance 4,1 km / Durée 1 h 45 / Dénivelé 168 m / Balisage anneau vert.

Depuis le chemin carrossable dans la continuité de la rue de Montiroche, se stationner et partir en directif de l’étang. Passer la barrière et au panneau, commencer à contourner l’étang de Huchère par la droite tout en suivant le balisage anneau vert.

Passer le petit pont au bout de l’étang, avancer jusqu’à la moitié de la longueur et de là, tourner à droite un chemin forestier qui monte. Rester sur le chemin, continuer à monter jusqu’à arriver à la route.

Une fois en haut, sur la route, prendre à gauche. Longer le parking, passer devant le Rond Caillou, et emprunter le chemin carrossable à gauche qui est balisé.

Continuer sur ce chemin jusqu’à une intersection entre trois chemins. Prendre celui du milieu qui est balisé et fléché Montiroche Site d’escalade sur un panneau en bois. Se rendre jusqu’au prochain panneau qui se trouvera au niveau de Montiroche en suivant le balisage. Possibilité de faire l’aller/retour pour point de vue (attention la montée n’est pas aisée) et table de pique-nique.

Ensuite, entreprendre la descente depuis le poteau par la droite toujours en suivant le balisage anneau vert. La descente débute tout d’abord sur un sentier, puis devient chemin.

Un peu plus loin sur le chemin, virage à gauche pour un sentier qui n’est pas très visible bien repérer le balisage ! Continuer sur ce sentier qui reconduit au chemin carrossable du point de départ. Attention toutefois lors de la descente, certains endroits sont assez raides et rocheux.

Difficulté moyenne

http://www.tourisme-remiremont-plombieres.com/ +33 3 29 62 23 70

English :

Access: On the Remiremont bypass, take the Moulin exit, then head for Raon-aux-Bois. In Ranfaing, turn right before the old school.

Parking: Park on the left along the road after the asphalt road.

Distance: 4.1 km / Time: 1 h 45 / Difference in altitude: 168 m / Marking: green ring.

From the carriage road in the continuation of Rue de Montiroche, park and head in the direction of the pond. Go through the barrier and, at the sign, start to skirt round the Huchère pond to the right, following the green ring markings.

Cross the small bridge at the end of the pond, go half way along and then turn right onto a forest track which climbs up. Stay on the path, continuing uphill until you reach the road.

At the top of the road, turn left. Drive alongside the parking lot, past the Rond Caillou, and take the signposted carriageway on the left.

Continue along this path until you reach an intersection of three paths. Take the middle one, signposted « Montiroche ? Site d?escalade » on a wooden sign. Follow the signs to the next signpost at Montiroche. You can make the round trip to the viewpoint (note that the climb is not easy) and picnic table.

From the post, descend to the right, following the green ring signs. The descent begins on a path, then becomes a track.

A little further along the track, a left turn leads to a path which is not very visible: look out for the markings! Continue along this path, which leads back to the carriage road at the starting point. Be careful on the descent, however, as some parts are quite steep and rocky.

Deutsch :

Anfahrt: Auf der Umgehungsstraße von Remiremont die Ausfahrt Moulin nehmen, dann Richtung Raon-aux-Bois. In Ranfaing vor der alten Schule rechts abbiegen.

Parkplatz: Parken Sie auf der linken Seite entlang des Weges nach der asphaltierten Straße.

Entfernung: 4,1 km / Dauer: 1 Stunde 45 Minuten / Höhenunterschied: 168 m / Markierung: grüner Ring.

Vom Fahrweg in der Fortsetzung der Rue de Montiroche aus parken Sie Ihr Auto und gehen in Richtung des Teichs. Überqueren Sie die Schranke und beginnen Sie am Schild, den Étang de Huchère rechts zu umrunden, wobei Sie der Markierung grüner Ring folgen.

Überqueren Sie die kleine Brücke am Ende des Teichs, gehen Sie bis zur Hälfte der Länge des Teichs und biegen Sie dort rechts auf einen Waldweg ab, der bergauf führt. Bleiben Sie auf dem Weg und gehen Sie weiter bergauf, bis Sie zu einer Straße gelangen.

Wenn Sie oben angekommen sind, biegen Sie auf der Straße nach links ab. Gehen Sie am Parkplatz entlang, vorbei am « Rond Caillou » und nehmen Sie den markierten Fahrweg auf der linken Seite.

Folgen Sie dem Weg bis zu einer Kreuzung, an der sich drei Wege kreuzen. Nehmen Sie den mittleren, der ausgeschildert ist und den Wegweiser « Montiroche ? Klettergarten » auf einem Holzschild. Folgen Sie der Markierung bis zum nächsten Schild, das sich auf der Höhe von Montiroche befindet. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, hin und zurück zu gehen, um einen Aussichtspunkt (Achtung, der Aufstieg ist nicht einfach) und einen Picknicktisch zu erreichen.

Anschließend nehmen Sie den Abstieg vom Pfahl nach rechts in Angriff, immer der Markierung grüner Ring folgend. Der Abstieg beginnt auf einem Pfad und geht dann in einen Weg über.

Etwas weiter auf dem Weg biegen Sie links auf einen Pfad ab, der nicht sehr gut sichtbar ist: achten Sie auf die Markierung! Folgen Sie dem Pfad, der Sie zurück zum Fahrweg des Ausgangspunkts führt. Vorsicht beim Abstieg, einige Stellen sind steil und felsig.

Italiano :

Accesso: Sulla circonvallazione di Remiremont, prendere l’uscita Moulin, quindi dirigersi verso Raon-aux-Bois. A Ranfaing, girare a destra prima della vecchia scuola.

Parcheggio: parcheggiare a sinistra lungo il sentiero dopo la strada asfaltata.

Distanza: 4,1 km / Tempo: 1 h 45 / Dislivello: 168 m / Segnaletica: anello verde.

Dalla strada carrozzabile lungo la Rue de Montiroche, parcheggiare e dirigersi in direzione dello stagno. Superare la barriera e, al cartello, iniziare a girare intorno allo stagno dell’Huchère verso destra, seguendo le indicazioni dell’anello verde.

Attraversare il ponticello alla fine dello stagno, percorrerlo per metà e poi svoltare a destra su una pista forestale che sale. Rimanere sul sentiero, continuando a salire fino a raggiungere la strada.

In cima alla strada, svoltare a sinistra. Costeggiare il parcheggio, superare il Rond Caillou e imboccare il sentiero segnalato sulla sinistra.

Proseguire su questo sentiero fino a raggiungere un incrocio di tre sentieri. Prendere quello al centro, con l’indicazione « Montiroche? Sito di arrampicata » su un cartello di legno. Seguire le indicazioni fino al successivo cartello di Montiroche. Si può fare il giro fino al punto panoramico (si noti che la salita non è facile) e al tavolo da picnic.

Poi si inizia la discesa dal cartello sulla destra, sempre seguendo le indicazioni dell’anello verde. La discesa inizia su un sentiero, poi diventa una pista.

Poco più avanti, una svolta a sinistra conduce a un sentiero poco visibile: attenzione alle indicazioni! Si prosegue lungo questo sentiero, che riporta alla strada carrozzabile del punto di partenza. Fate però attenzione alla discesa, che in alcuni punti è piuttosto ripida e rocciosa.

Español :

Acceso: En la circunvalación de Remiremont, tomar la salida de Moulin, después dirigirse hacia Raon-aux-Bois. En Ranfaing, girar a la derecha antes de la antigua escuela.

Aparcamiento: aparcar a la izquierda siguiendo el camino después de la carretera asfaltada.

Distancia: 4,1 km / Tiempo: 1 h 45 / Desnivel: 168 m / Señalización: anillo verde.

Desde la carretera de carruajes que bordea la Rue de Montiroche, aparque y diríjase en dirección al estanque. Atraviese la barrera y, al llegar a la señal, comience a rodear el estanque de la Huchère por la derecha, siguiendo las marcas del anillo verde.

Cruce el pequeño puente situado al final del estanque, camine hasta la mitad y luego gire a la derecha por una pista forestal que asciende. Siga por el sendero y continúe subiendo hasta llegar a la carretera.

En la cima de la carretera, gire a la izquierda. Bordear el aparcamiento, pasar el Rond Caillou y tomar la pista señalizada a la izquierda.

Continúe por este camino hasta llegar a una intersección de tres senderos. Tome el del medio, que está señalizado como « Montiroche ? Sitio de escalada » en un cartel de madera. Siga las señales hasta el siguiente poste indicador de Montiroche. Puede hacer el recorrido de ida y vuelta hasta el mirador (tenga en cuenta que la subida no es fácil) y la mesa de picnic.

A continuación, inicie el descenso desde el poste de la derecha, siempre siguiendo las marcas del anillo verde. El descenso comienza por un sendero y luego se convierte en pista.

Un poco más adelante, un desvío a la izquierda conduce a un sendero poco visible: ¡esté atento a las marcas! Continúe por este camino, que le conducirá de nuevo al camino de carruajes del punto de partida. Sin embargo, tenga cuidado en el descenso, ya que algunas partes son bastante empinadas y rocosas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-30 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain