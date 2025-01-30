Randonnée l’étang du villerain Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges

Randonnée l’étang du villerain Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Randonnée l’étang du villerain Adultes A pieds Facile

Randonnée l’étang du villerain Etang du Villerain 88340 Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 30 Distance : 1200.0 Tarif :

Accès Depuis Remiremont, suivre Le Val-d’Ajol, puis Girmont-Val-d’Ajol jusqu’au lieu-dit La Vigotte. Tourner à droite vers les chalets, puis descendre jusqu’à l’étang.

Parking Près de l’étang.

Distance 1,2 km / Durée 30 min / Dénivelé 5 m / Balisage anneau jaune.

1) Suivre le sentier balisé anneau jaune qui fait le tour de l’étang. Étang qui est le paradis des pêcheurs.

Facile

http://www.tourisme-remiremont-plombieres.com/ +33 3 29 66 01 30

English :

Access: From Remiremont, follow Le Val-d?Ajol, then Girmont-Val-d?Ajol to La Vigotte. Turn right towards the chalets, then down to the pond.

Parking: Near the pond.

Distance: 1.2 km / Time: 30 min / Vertical rise: 5 m / Signs: yellow ring.

1) Follow the yellow ring path around the pond. The pond is a fisherman’s paradise.

Deutsch :

Anfahrt: Von Remiremont aus folgen Sie Le Val-d?Ajol, dann Girmont-Val-d?Ajol bis zum Ort La Vigotte. Biegen Sie rechts zu den Chalets ab und gehen Sie dann hinunter zum Teich.

Parkplatz: In der Nähe des Teichs.

Entfernung: 1,2 km / Dauer: 30 Min. / Höhenunterschied: 5 m / Markierung: gelber Ring.

1) Folgen Sie dem mit gelbem Ring markierten Weg, der um den Teich herumführt. Teich, der ein Paradies für Angler ist.

Italiano :

Accesso: Da Remiremont, seguire Le Val-d’Ajol, poi Girmont-Val-d’Ajol fino a La Vigotte. Girare a destra verso gli chalet, poi scendere fino al laghetto.

Parcheggio: vicino al laghetto.

Distanza: 1,2 km / Tempo: 30 min / Dislivello: 5 m / Segnaletica: anello giallo.

1) Seguire il sentiero ad anello giallo intorno al laghetto. Questo stagno è un paradiso per i pescatori.

Español :

Acceso: Desde Remiremont, seguir Le Val-d’Ajol, luego Girmont-Val-d’Ajol hasta La Vigotte. Girar a la derecha en dirección a los chalets y bajar hasta el estanque.

Aparcamiento: Cerca del estanque.

Distancia: 1,2 km / Tiempo: 30 min / Desnivel: 5 m / Señalización: anillo amarillo.

1) Siga el sendero del anillo amarillo alrededor del estanque. Este estanque es un paraíso para los pescadores.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-30 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain