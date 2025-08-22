Randonnée Morand parcours du château Morand Indre-et-Loire

Randonnée Morand parcours du château A pieds

Randonnée Morand parcours du château 37110 Morand Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 5000.0 Tarif :

Cheminez à travers le village, les cultures céréalières, les boqueteaux, à la découverte du patrimoine bâti et naturel, l’histoire de Morand. Ce circuit, est idéal à pratiquer pour les familles.

English : Morand hike castle route

Take a stroll through the village, its cereal fields and copses, to discover the built and natural heritage and history of Morand. This tour is ideal for families.

Deutsch : Morand-Wanderung Burgenroute

Wandern Sie durch das Dorf, die Getreidefelder, die Wäldchen, entdecken Sie das bauliche und natürliche Erbe und die Geschichte von Morand. Dieser Rundgang ist ideal für Familien.

Italiano :

Passeggiate nel villaggio, nei campi di cereali e nei boschetti, per scoprire il patrimonio edilizio e naturale e la storia di Morand. Questo tour è ideale per le famiglie.

Español : Caminata por Morand ruta del castillo

Pasee por el pueblo, sus campos de cereales y bosquecillos, para descubrir su patrimonio construido y natural y la historia de Morand. Esta excursión es ideal para familias.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-11 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire