Saint-Boetien Chivres-en-Laonnois Aisne

Saint-Boetien A pieds

Saint-Boetien Place de la mairie à Chivres-en-Laonnois 02350 Chivres-en-Laonnois Aisne Hauts-de-France

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

De Chivres à Mâchecourt, puis en contournant la ferme-château du Marais, le chemin s’enfonce progressivement dans les fonds tourbeux du marais Saint-Boétien. Entre des haies de peupliers, puis au milieu du bocage et des roseaux, on revient par les marais de la Souche, en partie classés réserve naturelle.

English :

From Chivres to Mâchecourt, then bypassing the farm-castle of the Marais, the path progressively sinks into the peaty bottom of the Saint-Boétien marsh. Between hedges of poplars, then in the middle of the hedgerow and the reeds, we return by the marshes of the Souche, partly classified natural reserve.

Deutsch :

Von Chivres nach Mâchecourt und dann um den Schloss-Bauernhof von Marais herum führt der Weg allmählich in die torfigen Böden des Sumpfes Saint-Boétien. Zwischen Pappelhecken und dann inmitten von Hecken und Schilf geht es durch die Sumpfgebiete von La Souche zurück, die zum Teil als Naturschutzgebiet ausgewiesen sind.

Italiano :

Da Chivres a Mâchecourt, aggirando poi la fattoria-castello del Marais, il sentiero sprofonda gradualmente nel fondo torboso della palude di Saint-Boétien. Tra siepi di pioppi, poi in mezzo a siepi e canneti, si ritorna attraverso le paludi di La Souche, in parte classificate come riserva naturale.

Español :

Desde Chivres hasta Mâchecourt, pasando por la granja-castillo del Marais, el camino se hunde poco a poco en el fondo de turba de la marisma de Saint-Boétien. Entre setos de álamo, luego en medio de los setos y juncos, se regresa por las marismas de la Souche, en parte clasificadas como reserva natural.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2005-07-26 par Agence Aisne Tourisme