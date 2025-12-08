Sentier balcon, de Courchevel 1850 à Courchevel Moriond Courchevel Savoie
Sentier balcon, de Courchevel 1850 à Courchevel Moriond
Au milieu des sapins enneigés, ce chemin rejoint Courchevel Moriond, en passant par le magnifique site du Plan du Vah.
+33 4 79 08 00 29
English :
Through the snow-covered fir trees, the trail takes you to Courchevel Moriond via the amazing Plan du Vah site.
Deutsch :
Inmitten schneebedeckter Tannen erreicht dieser Weg Courchevel Moriond, vorbei an der wunderschönen Anlage Plan du Vah.
Italiano :
Attraverso abeti innevati, questo sentiero conduce a Courchevel Moriond, passando per il magnifico sito di Plan du Vah.
Español :
A través de abetos cubiertos de nieve, este sendero conduce a Courchevel Moriond, pasando por el magnífico paraje de Plan du Vah.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme