Sentier balcon, de Courchevel 1850 à Courchevel Moriond Courchevel Savoie

Sentier balcon, de Courchevel 1850 à Courchevel Moriond Courchevel 1850 73120 Courchevel Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Au milieu des sapins enneigés, ce chemin rejoint Courchevel Moriond, en passant par le magnifique site du Plan du Vah.

English :

Through the snow-covered fir trees, the trail takes you to Courchevel Moriond via the amazing Plan du Vah site.

Deutsch :

Inmitten schneebedeckter Tannen erreicht dieser Weg Courchevel Moriond, vorbei an der wunderschönen Anlage Plan du Vah.

Italiano :

Attraverso abeti innevati, questo sentiero conduce a Courchevel Moriond, passando per il magnifico sito di Plan du Vah.

Español :

A través de abetos cubiertos de nieve, este sendero conduce a Courchevel Moriond, pasando por el magnífico paraje de Plan du Vah.

