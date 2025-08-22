Sentier botanique Saint-Marcellin-en-Forez Loire

Sentier botanique

Sentier botanique 4 rue du 8 mai 1945 42680 Saint-Marcellin-en-Forez Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Après un parcours en zone habitée, il rejoint en partie l’itinéraire d’un ancien sentier botanique créé jadis par des instituteurs, mais dont les panneaux n’ont pas résisté au temps.

English :

After passing through an inhabited area, it joins part of the itinerary of an old botanical trail once created by schoolteachers, but whose signs have not withstood the test of time.

Deutsch :

Nach einer Strecke durch bewohntes Gebiet trifft er teilweise auf die Route eines alten botanischen Pfades, der einst von Lehrern angelegt wurde, dessen Schilder jedoch der Zeit nicht standgehalten haben.

Italiano :

Dopo aver attraversato una zona abitata, una parte del percorso segue un vecchio sentiero botanico creato da insegnanti di scuola, la cui segnaletica non ha resistito alla prova del tempo.

Español :

Tras atravesar una zona poblada, parte de la ruta sigue un antiguo sendero botánico creado por maestros de escuela, pero cuyas señales no han resistido el paso del tiempo.

