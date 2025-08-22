Sentier botanique Le Rondail

Le Rondail SONNEVILLE 16170 Rouillac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Sentier botanique de 3kms

Observation de la flore locale au rythme des saisons.

English :

Botanical trail of 3kms

Observation of the local flora at the rhythm of the seasons.

Deutsch :

3 km langer botanischer Pfad

Beobachtung der lokalen Flora im Rhythmus der Jahreszeiten.

Italiano :

Percorso botanico di 3 km

Osservazione della flora locale al ritmo delle stagioni.

Español :

Sendero botánico de 3kms

Observación de la flora local al ritmo de las estaciones.

