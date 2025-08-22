Sentier botanique « Le Rondail » Rouillac Charente
Sentier botanique « Le Rondail » Rouillac Charente vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Sentier botanique Le Rondail
Le Rondail SONNEVILLE 16170 Rouillac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Sentier botanique de 3kms
Observation de la flore locale au rythme des saisons.
+33 5 45 96 51 41
English :
Botanical trail of 3kms
Observation of the local flora at the rhythm of the seasons.
Deutsch :
3 km langer botanischer Pfad
Beobachtung der lokalen Flora im Rhythmus der Jahreszeiten.
Italiano :
Percorso botanico di 3 km
Osservazione della flora locale al ritmo delle stagioni.
Español :
Sendero botánico de 3kms
Observación de la flora local al ritmo de las estaciones.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-06-25 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme