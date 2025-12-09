Sentier Botanique Sospel Alpes-Maritimes
vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Sentier Botanique
Sentier Botanique route du Col de Vescavo 06380 Sospel Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Relie la France à l’Italie à travers un relief exceptionnel.
https://www.mercantour-parcnational.fr/fr/des-decouvertes/ou-sinformer/info-sentiers +33 4 83 93 95 70
English : Botanical pathway
Links France to Italy through an exceptional landscape.
Deutsch : Botanischer Pfad
Verbindet Frankreich und Italien durch ein außergewöhnliches Relief.
Italiano :
Collega la Francia all’Italia attraverso un rilievo eccezionale.
Español :
Uniendo Francia e Italia a través de un paisaje excepcional.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-03 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme