Sentier Botanique Sospel Alpes-Maritimes

Sentier Botanique

Sentier Botanique route du Col de Vescavo 06380 Sospel Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Relie la France à l’Italie à travers un relief exceptionnel.

https://www.mercantour-parcnational.fr/fr/des-decouvertes/ou-sinformer/info-sentiers +33 4 83 93 95 70

English : Botanical pathway

Links France to Italy through an exceptional landscape.

Deutsch : Botanischer Pfad

Verbindet Frankreich und Italien durch ein außergewöhnliches Relief.

Italiano :

Collega la Francia all’Italia attraverso un rilievo eccezionale.

Español :

Uniendo Francia e Italia a través de un paisaje excepcional.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-03 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme