Sentier d’art « Les Monts en folie » Départ Chemin du Vachon 69850 Saint-Martin-en-Haut Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Sur le chemin du Vachon, parcourez ce sentier d’art aux nombreux mandalas tracés au sol par deux artistes locales Leïla Moumen et Sophie Kespy. Des couleurs éclatantes, des formes oniriques et une joie communicative. De quoi combler toute la famille !

English :

On the Chemin du Vachon, stroll along this art trail featuring numerous mandalas traced on the ground by two local artists: Leïla Moumen and Sophie Kespy. Vibrant colors, dreamlike shapes and infectious joy. Something for the whole family!

Deutsch :

Auf dem Chemin du Vachon können Sie diesen Kunstpfad mit zahlreichen Mandalas durchwandern, die von zwei lokalen Künstlerinnen auf den Boden gezeichnet wurden: Leïla Moumen und Sophie Kespy. Leuchtende Farben, traumhafte Formen und eine ansteckende Freude. Eine Freude für die ganze Familie!

Italiano :

Sul Chemin du Vachon, passeggiate lungo questo percorso artistico che presenta numerosi mandala tracciati sul terreno da due artiste locali: Leïla Moumen e Sophie Kespy. Colori vivaci, forme oniriche e gioia contagiosa. Qualcosa per tutta la famiglia!

Español :

En el Chemin du Vachon, pasee por este sendero artístico que presenta numerosos mandalas trazados en el suelo por dos artistas locales: Leïla Moumen y Sophie Kespy. Colores vivos, formas oníricas y una alegría contagiosa. Para toda la familia

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-03 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme