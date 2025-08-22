Sentier de Bois-Gibert Ballan-Miré Indre-et-Loire

Sentier de Bois-Gibert A pieds

Sentier de Bois-Gibert 37510 Ballan-Miré Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 90 Distance : 6000.0

Commune boisée sur près d’un quart de sa superficie, Ballan-Miré bénéficie d’un environnement agréable, comptant notamment sur son territoire la vallée du Cher. Au sud, ce sentier arboré emprunte l’ancienne voie romaine qui menait de Tours à Poitiers et longe les murs du château de la Carte…

English : Bois-Gibert Trail

With almost a quarter of its surface area wooded, Ballan-Miré enjoys a pleasant environment, including the Cher valley. To the south of Ballan, this wooded path follows the ancient Roman road that led from Tours to Poitiers, and runs alongside the walls of the Château de la Carte, where the…

Deutsch : Bois-Gibert-Weg

Ballan-Miré ist eine Gemeinde, die auf fast einem Viertel ihrer Fläche bewaldet ist und von einer angenehmen Umgebung profitiert, zu der auch das Tal des Flusses Cher gehört. Im Süden verläuft dieser baumbestandene Pfad auf der alten Römerstraße, die von Tours nach Poitiers führte, und entlang der M

Italiano :

Con quasi un quarto della sua superficie boschiva, Ballan-Miré gode di un ambiente piacevole, tra cui la valle dello Cher. A sud, questo sentiero boscoso segue l’antica strada romana che conduceva da Tours a Poitiers e costeggia le mura del castello della Carte…

Español : Sendero Bois-Gibert

Con casi una cuarta parte de su superficie arbolada, Ballan-Miré disfruta de un entorno agradable, incluido el valle del Cher. Al sur, este camino arbolado sigue la antigua calzada romana que conducía de Tours a Poitiers y bordea las murallas del castillo de la Carte…

