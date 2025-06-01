Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka Lahonce Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka Lahonce Pyrénées-Atlantiques vendredi 1 août 2025.

Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka A pieds Très facile

Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka 64990 Lahonce Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 2200.0 Tarif :

Lahonce est un véritable balcon sur la vallée de l’Adour, voie ancestrale de circulation et d’échanges. Depuis son abbaye du XIIe siècle, formidablement rénovée, voici une balade aussi rapide qu’intimiste dans un vallon boisé attenant, propice à une introspection presque monacale.

Très facile

English : Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka

Lahonce is a real balcony on the valley of Adour, ancestral way of circulation and exchanges. From its 12th century abbey, which has been wonderfully renovated, here is a walk that is as quick as it is intimate in an adjoining wooded valley, conducive to an almost monastic introspection.

Deutsch : Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka

Lahonce ist ein echter Balkon über dem Adour-Tal, einem uralten Verkehrs- und Handelsweg. Von der wunderbar renovierten Abtei aus dem 12. Jahrhundert aus bietet sich hier ein ebenso rasanter wie intimer Spaziergang durch ein angrenzendes bewaldetes Tal an, das zu einer fast mönchischen Innenschau einlädt.

Italiano :

Lahonce è un vero e proprio balcone sulla valle dell’Adour, una via ancestrale di traffico e di scambio. Dall’abbazia del XII secolo, splendidamente restaurata, parte una passeggiata tanto rapida quanto intima in una valle boscosa adiacente, che favorisce un’introspezione quasi monastica.

Español : Sentier de l’Abbaye / Abadiako bidexka

Lehuntze es algo así como un mirador privilegiado sobre el valle del Aturri, una vía fluvial ancestral por la que han circulado personas y mercancías de todo tipo. Tomando como punto de partida su abadía del siglo XII, maravillosamente reformada, se puede realizar un paseo en un ambiente íntimo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-29 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine