Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont Thoraise Doubs
Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont Thoraise Doubs vendredi 1 août 2025.
Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont A pieds Difficulté moyenne
Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont 1 Rue de Surotte 25320 Thoraise Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Durée : Distance : 5300.0
Boucle pour marcheurs confirmés, combinant montée raide et descente technique, où panorama, curiosités et bâtis patrimoniaux vous feront oublier vos efforts.
Difficulté moyenne
English :
A loop for experienced hikers, combining a steep ascent and a technical descent, where panoramic views, sights and heritage buildings will make you forget your efforts.
Deutsch :
Ein Rundweg für erfahrene Wanderer, der einen steilen Aufstieg mit einem technischen Abstieg verbindet. Panorama, Sehenswürdigkeiten und historische Gebäude lassen Sie Ihre Anstrengungen vergessen.
Italiano :
Un anello per escursionisti esperti, che combina una salita ripida e una discesa tecnica, dove le viste panoramiche, le attrazioni e gli edifici del patrimonio vi faranno dimenticare le vostre fatiche.
Español :
Un bucle para senderistas experimentados, que combina un ascenso empinado y un descenso técnico, donde las vistas panorámicas, las vistas y los edificios patrimoniales le harán olvidar sus esfuerzos.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-17 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data