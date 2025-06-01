Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont Thoraise Doubs

vendredi 1 août 2025.

Sentier de Notre Dame du Mont A pieds Difficulté moyenne

1 Rue de Surotte 25320 Thoraise Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 5300.0

Boucle pour marcheurs confirmés, combinant montée raide et descente technique, où panorama, curiosités et bâtis patrimoniaux vous feront oublier vos efforts.

Difficulté moyenne

English :

A loop for experienced hikers, combining a steep ascent and a technical descent, where panoramic views, sights and heritage buildings will make you forget your efforts.

Deutsch :

Ein Rundweg für erfahrene Wanderer, der einen steilen Aufstieg mit einem technischen Abstieg verbindet. Panorama, Sehenswürdigkeiten und historische Gebäude lassen Sie Ihre Anstrengungen vergessen.

Italiano :

Un anello per escursionisti esperti, che combina una salita ripida e una discesa tecnica, dove le viste panoramiche, le attrazioni e gli edifici del patrimonio vi faranno dimenticare le vostre fatiche.

Español :

Un bucle para senderistas experimentados, que combina un ascenso empinado y un descenso técnico, donde las vistas panorámicas, las vistas y los edificios patrimoniales le harán olvidar sus esfuerzos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-17 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data