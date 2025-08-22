Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier Valençay Indre

Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier A cheval

Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier 36600 Valençay Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Tout au long des 90 km du Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier balisés (GR de Pays) et au travers d’illustrations de Benjamin Rabier, vous découvrirez les paysages et le patrimoine naturel, et comprendrez les transformations qu’ils ont subies au cours du siècle dernier.

Along the 90 km-long Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier (GR de Pays), illustrated by Benjamin Rabier, you’ll discover our landscapes and natural heritage, and understand the transformations they’ve undergone over the last century.

Auf dem 90 km langen, markierten Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier (GR de Pays) und anhand der Illustrationen von Benjamin Rabier können Sie die Landschaften und das Naturerbe entdecken und die Veränderungen verstehen, die sie im Laufe des letzten Jahrhunderts durchgemacht haben.

Lungo i 90 km del Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier (indicazione GR de Pays) e attraverso le illustrazioni di Benjamin Rabier, scoprirete i paesaggi e il patrimonio naturale e comprenderete le trasformazioni subite nell’ultimo secolo.

A lo largo de los 90 km del Sentier Découverte Benjamin Rabier (señalizado GR de Pays) y a través de las ilustraciones de Benjamin Rabier, descubrirá los paisajes y el patrimonio natural, y comprenderá las transformaciones que han sufrido en el último siglo.

