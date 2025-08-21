Sentier des Arpelières Crest-Voland Savoie

Sentier des Arpelières

Sentier des Arpelières La Croix des Ayes 73590 Crest-Voland Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Au cœur de la réserve naturelle située sur le plateau du Lachat, ce sentier vous fera découvrir les particularités de la tourbière dans une ambiance rappelant les paysages scandinaves. Facile (3,6 km, plusieurs parcours possibles, de 1h30 à 4h).

http://www.reserve-regionale-tourbiere-des-saisies.com/ +33 4 79 31 62 57

English : Arpelières trail

At the heart of the nature reserve located on the plateau of Lachat, this trail will make you discover the peat bog in an atmosphere reminiscent of Scandinavian landscapes. Easy (3.6 km, several possible routes, from 1h30 to 4h).

Deutsch : Arpelières Trail

Im Herzen des Naturschutzgebietes, das sich auf der Hochebene von Lachat befindet, können Sie auf diesem Weg das Torfmoor in einer Atmosphäre entdecken, die an skandinavische Landschaften erinnert. Einfach (3,6 km, mehrere mögliche Routen, von 1h30 bis 4h).

Italiano :

Nel cuore della riserva naturale situata sull’altopiano di Lachat, questo sentiero vi farà scoprire le particolarità della torbiera in un’atmosfera che ricorda i paesaggi scandinavi. Facile (3,6 km, diversi percorsi possibili, da 1h30 a 4h).

Español : Arpelières sendero

En el corazón de la reserva natural situada en la meseta de Lachat, este sendero le permitirá descubrir las particularidades de la turbera en un ambiente que recuerda los paisajes escandinavos. Fácil (3,6 km, varias rutas posibles, de 1h30 a 4h).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-24 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme