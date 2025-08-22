Sentier des Chèvres Champlitte Haute-Saône

Sentier des Chèvres A pieds Facile

Sentier des Chèvres Rue du Pont 70600 Champlitte Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Distance : 2400.0

Montarlot-les-Champlitte recèle de beaux témoignages historiques ruines d’un ancien château fort, Vierge de Montarlot, tumulus. Le circuit offre également une belle vue panoramique sur les paysages alentours.

+33 3 84 67 67 19

English :

Montarlot-les-Champlitte is home to a number of historic sites, including the ruins of an ancient fortified castle, the Vierge de Montarlot and a burial mound. The circuit also offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Deutsch :

Montarlot-les-Champlitte birgt schöne historische Zeugnisse: die Ruinen einer alten Burg, die Jungfrau von Montarlot und Grabhügel. Die Strecke bietet außerdem einen schönen Panoramablick auf die umliegenden Landschaften.

Italiano :

Montarlot-les-Champlitte ospita alcuni siti storici di pregio, tra cui le rovine di un antico castello fortificato, la Vierge de Montarlot (Vergine di Montarlot) e un tumulo funerario. Il percorso offre anche belle viste panoramiche sulla campagna circostante.

Español :

Montarlot-les-Champlitte alberga bellos lugares históricos, como las ruinas de un antiguo castillo fortificado, la Vierge de Montarlot (Virgen de Montarlot) y un túmulo funerario. La ruta también ofrece hermosas vistas panorámicas de la campiña circundante.

2025-07-18