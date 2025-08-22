Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre Mornac-sur-Seudre Charente-Maritime
Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre Mornac-sur-Seudre Charente-Maritime vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre
Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre Port de Mornac-sur-Seudre (départ) 17113 Mornac-sur-Seudre Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Ce Sentier Détours permet de découvrir le Parcours est du Chenal de Téger à travers la commune de Mornac.
⚠️ ATTENTION CIRCUIT FERMÉ DU 20 DÉCEMBRE 2024 AU 31 MARS 2025 !
+33 5 46 08 21 00
English :
This Sentier Détours trail takes in the eastern section of the Chenal de Téger through the commune of Mornac.
?? WARNING: CIRCUIT CLOSED FROM DECEMBER 20, 2024 TO MARCH 31, 2025!
Deutsch :
Auf diesem Détours-Pfad können Sie den östlichen Teil des Chenal de Téger durch die Gemeinde Mornac erkunden.
?? ACHTUNG: VOM 20. DEZEMBER 2024 BIS ZUM 31. MÄRZ 2025 IST DER RUNDWEG GESCHLOSSEN!
Italiano :
Questo sentiero percorre il tratto orientale del Chenal de Téger attraverso il comune di Mornac.
?? ATTENZIONE: CIRCUITO CHIUSO DAL 20 DICEMBRE 2024 AL 31 MARZO 2025!
Español :
Este sendero recorre el tramo oriental del Chenal de Téger a través del municipio de Mornac.
?? ADVERTENCIA: ¡CIRCUITO CERRADO DEL 20 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2024 AL 31 DE MARZO DE 2025!
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-02 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme