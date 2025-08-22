Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre Mornac-sur-Seudre Charente-Maritime

Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre

Sentier Détours N°2 Mornac-sur-Seudre Port de Mornac-sur-Seudre (départ) 17113 Mornac-sur-Seudre Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Ce Sentier Détours permet de découvrir le Parcours est du Chenal de Téger à travers la commune de Mornac.



⚠️ ATTENTION CIRCUIT FERMÉ DU 20 DÉCEMBRE 2024 AU 31 MARS 2025 !

English :

This Sentier Détours trail takes in the eastern section of the Chenal de Téger through the commune of Mornac.



?? WARNING: CIRCUIT CLOSED FROM DECEMBER 20, 2024 TO MARCH 31, 2025!

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Détours-Pfad können Sie den östlichen Teil des Chenal de Téger durch die Gemeinde Mornac erkunden.



?? ACHTUNG: VOM 20. DEZEMBER 2024 BIS ZUM 31. MÄRZ 2025 IST DER RUNDWEG GESCHLOSSEN!

Italiano :

Questo sentiero percorre il tratto orientale del Chenal de Téger attraverso il comune di Mornac.



?? ATTENZIONE: CIRCUITO CHIUSO DAL 20 DICEMBRE 2024 AL 31 MARZO 2025!

Español :

Este sendero recorre el tramo oriental del Chenal de Téger a través del municipio de Mornac.



?? ADVERTENCIA: ¡CIRCUITO CERRADO DEL 20 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2024 AL 31 DE MARZO DE 2025!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-02 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme