Sentier d’interprétation La Bataille de Torfou

Sentier d’interprétation La Bataille de Torfou 49660 Sèvremoine Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire

Partez sur les chemins qui ont marqué l’histoire de Torfou. Des panneaux explicatifs ponctuent votre parcours d’anecdotes.

English :

Set off on the paths that have marked the history of Torfou. Explanatory panels punctuate your journey with anecdotes.

Deutsch :

Begeben Sie sich auf die Wege, die die Geschichte von Torfou geprägt haben. Erklärende Schilder untermalen Ihren Weg mit Anekdoten.

Italiano :

Seguite i sentieri che hanno segnato la storia di Torfou. Pannelli esplicativi punteggiano il viaggio con aneddoti.

Español :

Siga los caminos que han marcado la historia de Torfou. Los paneles explicativos puntuarán su viaje con anécdotas.

