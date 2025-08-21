Sentier du caillou Saint-Martin Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle
Sentier du caillou Saint-Martin Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Sentier du caillou Saint-Martin Adultes A pieds Difficulté moyenne
Sentier du caillou Saint-Martin RD 618 54260 Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Durée : 340 Distance : 19500.0 Tarif :
CAILLOU ST MARTIN-SORBEY-CHATILLON L’ABBAYE
Caillou St Martin 6Km 1h40
Sentier de Sorbey 13Km 3h50
Sentier de Chatillon 19.5 Km 5h40
Balisés par les Randonneurs de Pays-Haut ces 3 sentiers ont un départ communs
Difficulté moyenne
+33 3 82 39 21 21
English :
CAILLOU ST MARTIN-SORBEY-CHATILLON L’ABBAYE
Caillou St Martin 6Km 1h40
Sorbey trail 13Km 3h50
Sentier de Chatillon 19.5 Km 5h40
Marked out by Les Randonneurs de Pays-Haut, these 3 trails have a common start
Deutsch :
CAILLOU ST MARTIN-SORBEY-CHATILLON L’ABBAYE
Caillou St Martin 6Km 1h40
Pfad von Sorbey 13Km 3h50
Sentier de Chatillon 19,5 Km 5h40
Diese drei von den Randonneurs de Pays-Haut markierten Wanderwege haben einen gemeinsamen Startpunkt
Italiano :
CAILLOU ST MARTIN-SORBEY-CHATILLON L’ABBAYE
Caillou St Martin 6Km 1h40
Sentiero di Sorbey 13Km 3h50
Sentiero di Chatillon 19,5 Km 5h40
Segnalati dai Randonneurs de Pays-Haut, questi 3 sentieri partono dallo stesso punto di partenza
Español :
CAILLOU ST MARTIN-SORBEY-CHATILLON L’ABBAYE
Caillou St Martin 6Km 1h40
Sendero de Sorbey 13Km 3h50
Sentier de Chatillon 19,5 Km 5h40
Señalizados por los Randonneurs de Pays-Haut, estos 3 senderos parten del mismo punto de partida
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain