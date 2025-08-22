Sentier du vieux Collet Le Collet-de-Dèze Lozère
Durée : 90 Distance : 1971.0 Tarif :
Le sentier conduit au centre du vieux bourg par l’ancien chemin royal qui constituait alors la seule route entre Chamborigaud et Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
+33 4 66 45 81 94
English :
The path leads to the center of the old village along the old royal road, which was the only route between Chamborigaud and Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
Deutsch :
Der Weg führt über den alten Königsweg, der damals die einzige Straße zwischen Chamborigaud und Saint-Germain-de-Calberte darstellte, in das Zentrum des alten Dorfes.
Italiano :
Il sentiero conduce al centro del vecchio villaggio lungo l’antica strada reale, che era l’unica via di comunicazione tra Chamborigaud e Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
Español :
El camino conduce al centro del antiguo pueblo por el antiguo camino real, que era la única ruta entre Chamborigaud y Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-14 par CDT Lozère