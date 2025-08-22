Sentier Eole La Tâche La Tâche Charente

Sentier Eole La Tâche

Sentier Eole La Tâche Place blanche 16260 La Tâche Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Balade découverte des monuments historiques de La Tâche. Le village se trouve au carrefour de deux anciennes voies romaines. Le bourg de La Tâche était autrefois le siège d’un prieuré, fondé au XIe siècle par l’abbaye de Cellefrouin.

http://www.coeurdecharente.fr/ +33 5 45 20 68 46

English :

Discover the historic monuments of La Tâche. The village lies at the crossroads of two ancient Roman roads. The village of La Tâche was once the seat of a priory founded in the 11th century by the abbey of Cellefrouin.

Deutsch :

Entdeckungsspaziergang zu den historischen Denkmälern von La Tâche. Das Dorf befindet sich an der Kreuzung zweier alter Römerstraßen. Jahrhundert von der Abtei von Cellefrouin gegründet wurde.

Italiano :

Scoprite i monumenti storici di La Tâche. Il villaggio si trova all’incrocio di due antiche strade romane. Il villaggio di La Tâche era un tempo sede di un priorato fondato nell’XI secolo dall’Abbazia di Cellefrouin.

Español :

Descubra los monumentos históricos de La Tâche. El pueblo se encuentra en el cruce de dos antiguas calzadas romanas. El pueblo de La Tâche fue sede de un priorato fundado en el siglo XI por la abadía de Cellefrouin.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-14 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme