Sentier Forestier et Botanique La Cadière-d’Azur Var

Sentier Forestier et Botanique

Sentier Forestier et Botanique Place Charles de Gaulle 83740 La Cadière-d’Azur Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Vous découvrirez tout au long de cette balade la flore méditerranéenne avec des panneaux pédagogiques, la chapelle Sainte Croix du XVII°…

https://www.tourisme-lacadieredazur.fr/ +33 4 94 90 12 56

English : Forest & Botanic Path

Throughout the walk you will discover the Mediterranean flora with some informative sign, The Sainte Croix Chapel from XVII…

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Spaziergang entdecken Sie die mediterrane Flora mit pädagogischen Tafeln, die Kapelle Sainte Croix aus dem 17….

Italiano :

Durante questa passeggiata, scoprirete la flora mediterranea con pannelli didattici, la cappella Sainte Croix del XVII secolo e la…

Español :

Durante este paseo, descubrirá la flora mediterránea con paneles didácticos, la capilla de Sainte Croix del siglo XVII y la…

