Depuis l’arrêt navette Altiport prendre la direction Route du Fontany sur la piste suivre Route forestière Fontany jusqu’au lieu dit Sommet du Golf à gauche suivre le joli chemin à plat (aller-retour) rejoindre l’Altiport par le chemin longeant la piste

https://www.meribel.net/ +33 4 79 08 60 01

English : WINTER PATH Fontany forest

From the Altiport bus stop follow the Route du Fontany , on the wide track follow the Route forestière du Fontany until you reach the Sommet du Golf . On the left, follow the tranquil flat path (out and back). On the way out, enjoy the view of Tougnète, the Traie clearing and the Lauzière massif in the background. On the way back, enjoy the view of Dent de Burgin and Mont de la Challe. To return to the Altiport, when you reach Plan take the path on the left which runs alongside the piste

Deutsch :

Von der Shuttle-Haltestelle Altiport in Richtung Route du Fontany auf der Piste der Route forestière Fontany folgen bis zum Ort Sommet du Golf links dem schönen flachen Weg folgen (hin und zurück) zum Altiport auf dem Weg entlang der Piste gelangen

Italiano :

Dalla fermata del bus navetta Altiport, dirigersi verso la Route du Fontany sulla pista, quindi seguire la Route forestière Fontany fino al Sommet du Golf sulla sinistra, quindi seguire la pista piuttosto piatta (andata e ritorno) per raggiungere l’Altiport sulla pista che costeggia la pista

Español :

Desde la parada del autobús lanzadera del Altiport, diríjase a la Route du Fontany por la pista, luego siga la Route forestière Fontany hasta el Sommet du Golf a la izquierda, después siga la pista bastante llana (ida y vuelta) hasta el Altiport por la pista

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme