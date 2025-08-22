Sentier piéton Hiver Le sentier des Rhodos

Sentier piéton Hiver Le sentier des Rhodos Méribel Centre 73550 Les Allues Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Départ de la Chaudanne, télécabine des Rhodos jusqu’au sommet (payant) Descendre en direction de l’Altiport Attention aux skieurs en traversant les pistes. Possibilité d’emprunter le sentier des animaux Retour possible en navette Ensoleillé l’après-midi

English : WINTER path Les Rhodos Path

Path closed in case of avalanche risk or during avalanche blasting check with

the Service des Pistes or the Tourist Office



Take care when crossing the piste at the start of the Dent de Burgin chairlift and at the bottom of the Pic bleu piste.



From La Chaudanne, take the Rhodos gondola to the top (lift ticket required) then walk down to Altiport. Mind the skiers crossing the slopes. You can also access the Animal Trail from this path. Return by bus. Sunny in the afternoons. This trail can also be walked in the opposite direction, it takes about 1 hr.

Deutsch :

Start in La Chaudanne, Gondelbahn von Rhodos bis zum Gipfel (kostenpflichtig) Abfahrt in Richtung Altiport Vorsicht vor Skifahrern beim Überqueren der Pisten. Möglichkeit, den Tierpfad zu benutzen Rückfahrt mit dem Pendelbus möglich Sonnig am Nachmittag

Italiano :

Partenza da La Chaudanne, salita in vetta con la funivia di Rhodos (a pagamento). Discesa verso l’Altiport Attenzione agli sciatori che attraversano le piste. Possibilità di percorrere il sentiero degli animali Ritorno in navetta Bus Sunny nel pomeriggio

Español :

Salida de La Chaudanne, tomar el teleférico de Rhodos hasta la cumbre (de pago). Descenso hacia el Altiport Cuidado con los esquiadores que cruzan las pistas. Opción de tomar la pista para animales Regreso en lanzadera Autobús Soleado por la tarde

