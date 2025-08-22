Sentier piéton Hiver Méribel/ Méribel-Mottaret

Sentier piéton Hiver Méribel/ Méribel-Mottaret Méribel Mottaret 73550 Les Allues Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Depuis la Chaudanne 1h15 pour rejoindre Mottaret Au bas de la télécabine Tougnète, prendre à gauche, longer la route après le parking des Méribus suivre le chemin la Petite Rosière. En descente 50 min depuis l’entrée de Mottaret

https://www.meribel.net/ +33 4 79 08 60 01

English : WINTER TRAIL Méribel/ Méribel-Mottaret

From La Chaudanne 1h15 to Mottaret: At the bottom of the Tougnète gondola, turn left along the road past the Méribus parking, then follow the Petite Rosière path. Downhill: 50 min from the entrance to Mottaret. (from the main roundabout).



Von La Chaudanne 1h15 nach Mottaret: Unten an der Tougnète-Gondelbahn links abbiegen, nach dem Meribus-Parkplatz an der Straße entlanggehen und dem Weg La Petite Rosière folgen. Bergab: 50 min ab dem Ortseingang von Mottaret



Da La Chaudanne 1h15 per raggiungere Mottaret: in fondo alla telecabina della Tougnète, girare a sinistra, seguire la strada che passa davanti al parcheggio Méribus e seguire il sentiero della Petite Rosière. Discesa: 50 minuti dall’ingresso di Mottaret



Desde La Chaudanne 1h15 para llegar a Mottaret: Al pie de la telecabina Tougnète, girar a la izquierda, seguir la carretera pasado el aparcamiento Méribus y seguir el camino de la Petite Rosière. Descenso: 50 minutos desde la entrada de Mottaret

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme