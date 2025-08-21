Sentier piéton Hiver Méribel Village Le Plantin

Sentier piéton Hiver Méribel Village Le Plantin Arrêt navette Méribel village 73550 Les Allues Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Depuis l’arrêt navette de Méribel Village passer devant la Chapelle Saint Sébastien monter tout droit la ruelle qui mène au départ du sentier direction le Plantin Du hameau jolie vue sur Tougnète et la vallée. Retour possible navette et télésiège du Golf.

https://www.meribel.net/ +33 4 79 08 60 01

English : WINTER PATH Méribel Village Le Plantin

From the Méribel Village shuttle stop, walk past the Chapelle Saint Sébastien and straight up the lane that leads to the start of the path towards Le Plantin. From the hamlet, you’ll enjoy a lovely view of Tougnète and the valley. Return by shuttle bus and Golf chairlift.

Deutsch :

Von der Pendelbushaltestelle in Méribel Village gehen Sie an der Kapelle Saint Sébastien vorbei geradeaus die Gasse hinauf, die zum Beginn des Pfades Richtung Le Plantin führt. Vom Weiler aus haben Sie einen schönen Blick auf Tougnète und das Tal. Rückfahrt mit dem Pendelbus oder dem Sessellift von Golf möglich.

Italiano :

Dalla fermata del bus navetta di Méribel Village, si passa davanti alla Chapelle Saint Sébastien e si sale dritti per il viottolo che porta all’inizio del sentiero verso Le Plantin. Dalla frazione si gode di una bella vista sulla Tougnète e sulla valle. Si può tornare con il bus navetta o con la seggiovia al Golf resort.

Español :

Desde la parada del autobús lanzadera de Méribel Village, pase por delante de la Chapelle Saint Sébastien y siga recto por el camino que lleva al inicio del sendero hacia Le Plantin. Desde la aldea, hay una hermosa vista de Tougnète y del valle. Puede regresar en autobús o telesilla a la estación de golf.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme