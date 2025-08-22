SENTIER LA ROCHOTTE Champagney Haute-Saône

SENTIER LA ROCHOTTE A pieds Difficile

SENTIER LA ROCHOTTE Hameau du Mont de Serre 70290 Champagney Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 5000.0 Tarif :

Cette balade forestière vous permettra d’avoir de beaux points de vue sur la commune de Champagney, sur son vaste bassin et sur la vallée du Rahin. Vous pourrez observer une géologie variée, une riche flore ponctuée de mélampyre, de digitale, de genêts, de canules et d’ancolie.

Difficile

https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/43653-la-rochotte +33 3 84 63 50 82

English :

This forest walk will allow you to have beautiful points of view on the commune of Champagney, on its vast basin and on the valley of Rahin. You will be able to observe a varied geology, a rich flora punctuated with melampyre, foxglove, broom, cannula and columbine.

Deutsch :

Dieser Waldspaziergang bietet Ihnen schöne Aussichtspunkte auf die Gemeinde Champagney, ihr großes Becken und das Rahin-Tal. Sie werden eine abwechslungsreiche Geologie und eine reiche Flora beobachten können, die von Melampyre, Fingerhut, Ginster, Kanula und Akelei unterbrochen wird.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata nella foresta vi offrirà una splendida vista sulla città di Champagney, sul suo vasto bacino e sulla valle di Rahin. Potrete osservare una geologia variegata, una ricca flora punteggiata di melampiro, volpino, ginestra, canula e aquilegia.

Español :

Este paseo por el bosque le ofrecerá hermosas vistas de la ciudad de Champagney, su vasta cuenca y el valle del Rahin. Podrá observar una geología variada, una rica flora salpicada de melamperas, dedaleras, retamas, cánulas y columbinas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-30 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data