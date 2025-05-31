SENTIER LES COUAS Champagney Haute-Saône

SENTIER LES COUAS Champagney Haute-Saône vendredi 1 août 2025.

SENTIER LES COUAS A pieds Facile

SENTIER LES COUAS Hameau Sous les Chênes 70290 Champagney Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 4500.0 Tarif :

Randonnée au sud de la commune de Champagney. Ce circuit vous fera découvrir la flore et l’habitat forestier. Très ombragé, vous passerez à proximité d’étangs, très facile et accessible à tous.

Facile

https://www.facebook.com/ronchamptourisme/?ref=settings +33 3 84 63 50 82

English :

Hike in the south of the commune of Champagney. This circuit will make you discover the flora and the forest habitat. Very shaded, you will pass near ponds, very easy and accessible to all.

Deutsch :

Wanderung im Süden der Gemeinde Champagney. Auf diesem Rundweg lernen Sie die Flora und den Lebensraum Wald kennen. Sie ist sehr schattig und führt an Teichen vorbei. Sie ist sehr einfach und für alle zugänglich.

Italiano :

Escursione nel sud del comune di Champagney. Questo circuito vi farà scoprire la flora e l’habitat della foresta. Molto ombreggiato, si passa vicino a stagni, molto facile e accessibile a tutti.

Español :

Excursión por el sur del municipio de Champagney. Este circuito le hará descubrir la flora y el hábitat forestal. Muy sombreado, pasará cerca de estanques, muy fácil y accesible a todos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-31 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data