Sentier pour tous Gérardmer Vosges

Sentier pour tous Gérardmer Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Sentier pour tous Adultes A pieds Facile

Sentier pour tous 88400 Gérardmer Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 30 Distance : 650.0 Tarif :

Stationnement D69 du tour du lac, côté camping, parking devant le Stade de football.

Parcours face au stade, panneau explicatif devant le chalet et chemin débutant juste à droite, à côté du ruisseau. Boucle de 650 m avec panneaux explicatifs et ludiques sur la faune et flore vosgiennes.

Les conditions météorologiques peuvent contribuer à rendre ce parcours impraticable.

Facile

+33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Parking D69 around the lake, camping side, parking in front of the soccer stadium.

Route in front of the stadium, explanatory panel in front of the chalet and path starting just on the right, next to the stream. A 650 m loop with explanatory and entertaining panels on the Vosges fauna and flora.

The weather conditions may make this route impassable.

Deutsch :

Parken: D69 der Seeumrundung, auf der Seite des Campingplatzes, Parkplatz vor dem Fußballstadion.

Strecke: Gegenüber dem Stadion, Erklärungstafel vor der Hütte und beginnender Weg gleich rechts, neben dem Bach. Rundweg von 650 m mit erklärenden und spielerischen Schildern über die Fauna und Flora der Vogesen.

Die Wetterbedingungen können dazu beitragen, dass diese Strecke unpassierbar wird.

Italiano :

Parcheggio D69 intorno al lago, lato campeggio, parcheggio di fronte allo stadio di calcio.

Percorso: di fronte allo stadio, pannello esplicativo di fronte allo chalet e sentiero che parte subito a destra, accanto al ruscello. Un anello di 650 metri con pannelli esplicativi e divertenti sulla fauna e la flora dei Vosgi.

Le condizioni meteorologiche possono rendere questo percorso impraticabile.

Español :

Aparcamiento D69 alrededor del lago, lado del camping, aparcamiento frente al estadio de fútbol.

Recorrido: frente al estadio, panel explicativo delante del chalet y sendero que comienza justo a la derecha, junto al arroyo. Un bucle de 650 m con paneles explicativos y lúdicos sobre la fauna y la flora de los Vosgos.

Las condiciones meteorológicas pueden hacer intransitable esta ruta.

