Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin

Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney

Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney 68380 Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 2800.0 Tarif :

Un grand classique du ski de randonnée au départ du Gaschney, offrant une montée progressive jusqu’au Petit Hohneck et de superbes panoramas hivernaux.

https://www.vallee-munster.eu/ +33 3 89 77 31 80

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English :

A classic ski tour from Le Gaschney, offering a gradual ascent to the Petit Hohneck and superb winter panoramas.

Deutsch :

Ein klassischer Skitourenklassiker, der in Gaschney beginnt und einen allmählichen Anstieg bis zum Petit Hohneck und herrliche Winterpanoramen bietet.

Italiano :

Un classico tour sciistico da Le Gaschney, che offre una salita graduale al Petit Hohneck e superbi panorami invernali.

Español :

Un recorrido de esquí clásico desde Le Gaschney, que ofrece un ascenso gradual al Petit Hohneck y magníficos panoramas invernales.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-30 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace