Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin
Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney
Ski de randonnée Circuit 1 Le Gaschney 68380 Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 90 Distance : 2800.0 Tarif :
Un grand classique du ski de randonnée au départ du Gaschney, offrant une montée progressive jusqu’au Petit Hohneck et de superbes panoramas hivernaux.
https://www.vallee-munster.eu/ +33 3 89 77 31 80
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English :
A classic ski tour from Le Gaschney, offering a gradual ascent to the Petit Hohneck and superb winter panoramas.
Deutsch :
Ein klassischer Skitourenklassiker, der in Gaschney beginnt und einen allmählichen Anstieg bis zum Petit Hohneck und herrliche Winterpanoramen bietet.
Italiano :
Un classico tour sciistico da Le Gaschney, che offre una salita graduale al Petit Hohneck e superbi panorami invernali.
Español :
Un recorrido de esquí clásico desde Le Gaschney, que ofrece un ascenso gradual al Petit Hohneck y magníficos panoramas invernales.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-30 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace
À voir aussi à Muhlbach-sur-Munster (Haut-Rhin)
- Balade en raquettes au Gaschney Circuit 1 Boucle du Mohrenloch Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin 1 mai 2026
- Piste rouge La Partisan Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin 1 mai 2026
- Parcours Trail Le Gaschney Lac du Schiessrothried Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin 1 mai 2026
- Ski de randonnée Circuit 2 Le Hohneck Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin 1 mai 2026
- Parcours Trail La Verticale du Petit Hohneck Muhlbach-sur-Munster Haut-Rhin 1 mai 2026