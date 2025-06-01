Somme Ride Gapennes Somme
Somme Ride Gapennes Somme vendredi 1 août 2025.
Somme Ride
Somme Ride 6 Rue de Saint-Riquier 80150 Gapennes Somme Hauts-de-France
Initiation, location et promenades acompagnées de Onewheel ou Skateboard tout terrain électrique accessible à tous, pour une découverte insolite du territoire.
+33 6 16 06 99 34
English :
Initiation, rental and accompanied rides on the Onewheel or electric all-terrain Skateboard, accessible to all, for an unusual discovery of the area.
Deutsch :
Einführung, Verleih und begleitete Spaziergänge mit Onewheel oder elektrischen Geländeskateboards, die für alle zugänglich sind, für eine ungewöhnliche Entdeckung der Region.
Italiano :
Iniziazione, noleggio e giri accompagnati su Onewheel o skateboard elettrici all-terrain accessibili a tutti, per una scoperta insolita del territorio.
Español :
Iniciación, alquiler y paseos acompañados en Onewheel o monopatines eléctricos todo terreno accesibles a todos, para un descubrimiento insólito de la zona.
