Somme Ride Gapennes Somme

Somme Ride Gapennes Somme vendredi 1 août 2025.

Somme Ride

Somme Ride 6 Rue de Saint-Riquier 80150 Gapennes Somme Hauts-de-France

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Initiation, location et promenades acompagnées de Onewheel ou Skateboard tout terrain électrique accessible à tous, pour une découverte insolite du territoire.

+33 6 16 06 99 34

English :

Initiation, rental and accompanied rides on the Onewheel or electric all-terrain Skateboard, accessible to all, for an unusual discovery of the area.

Deutsch :

Einführung, Verleih und begleitete Spaziergänge mit Onewheel oder elektrischen Geländeskateboards, die für alle zugänglich sind, für eine ungewöhnliche Entdeckung der Region.

Italiano :

Iniziazione, noleggio e giri accompagnati su Onewheel o skateboard elettrici all-terrain accessibili a tutti, per una scoperta insolita del territorio.

Español :

Iniciación, alquiler y paseos acompañados en Onewheel o monopatines eléctricos todo terreno accesibles a todos, para un descubrimiento insólito de la zona.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-04 par SIM Hauts-de-France