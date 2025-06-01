TARASCON La Routo autour de Saint-Gabriel Tarascon Bouches-du-Rhône

TARASCON La Routo autour de Saint-Gabriel 13150 Tarascon Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Distance : 5120.0

Venez vous promener sur les hauteurs de Saint-Gabriel, imprégnées du passé pastoral des Alpilles !

English :

Take a stroll on the rich and varied paths to discover the pastoral activity on the territory of the Alpilles!

Deutsch :

Machen Sie einen Spaziergang über die Anhöhen von Saint-Gabriel, die von der pastoralen Vergangenheit der Alpilles geprägt sind!

Italiano :

Venite a fare una passeggiata sulle alture di Saint-Gabriel, immersi nella storia pastorale delle Alpilles!

Español :

Venga a pasear por las alturas de Saint-Gabriel, impregnadas de la historia pastoril de los Alpilles

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-16 par Provence Tourisme / Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles