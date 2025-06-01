Torp Villers-Canivet Calvados

Durée : 180 Distance : 11200.0 Tarif :

Villers-Canivet offre au promeneur une richesse paysagère et patrimoniale unique. Les longs chemins au milieu de champs ouverts sur de magnifiques points de vue sont entrecoupés par des traversées de pépinières ou des sentiers sillonnant d’imposants bois. Au cours de votre promenade, vous pourrez découvrir un patrimoine architectural d’exception où les églises, abbayes ou fermes fortifiées se succèdent à l’infini.

Villers-Canivet gives walkers a rich countryside and unique architectural heritage. Long paths through fields open to magnificent views are interspersed with routes through nurseries or tracks through imposing woods. During the course of the walk you come across an exceptional architectural heritage where churches, abbeys, or fortified farm houses come one after another endlessly.

Villers-Canivet bietet dem Wanderer einen einzigartigen landschaftlichen und erdgeschichtlichen Reichtum. Die langen Wege inmitten von Feldern, die sich zu herrlichen Aussichtspunkten öffnen, werden von Durchquerungen von Baumschulen oder Pfaden durch imposante Wälder unterbrochen. Auf Ihrer Wanderung können Sie ein außergewöhnliches architektonisches Erbe entdecken, in dem sich Kirchen, Abteien oder befestigte Bauernhöfe endlos aneinanderreihen.

Villers-Canivet offre all’escursionista una ricchezza paesaggistica e patrimoniale unica. I lunghi sentieri in mezzo ai campi con viste magnifiche sono intervallati da attraversamenti di vivai o sentieri che attraversano boschi imponenti. Durante la vostra passeggiata, potrete scoprire un patrimonio architettonico eccezionale, dove chiese, abbazie o fattorie fortificate si susseguono all’infinito.

Villers-Canivet ofrece al caminante una riqueza paisajística y patrimonial única. Los largos caminos en medio de los campos con magníficas vistas se intercalan con cruces de viveros o senderos a través de impresionantes bosques. Durante su paseo, podrá descubrir un patrimonio arquitectónico excepcional en el que se suceden iglesias, abadías o granjas fortificadas.

