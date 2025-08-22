Tour de la fontaine sans fond Précigné Sarthe

Tour de la fontaine sans fond

Tour de la fontaine sans fond 72300 Précigné Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 16000.0 Tarif :

Laissez-vous séduire par ce circuit bucolique qui vous fera emprunter tour à tour routes, chemins de terre, et chemins creux. Vous découvrirez alors une terre généreuse où se mêlent prairies verdoyantes, vergers multicolores…

+33 2 43 94 95 17

English :

Let yourself be seduced by this bucolic circuit which will take you along roads, dirt tracks and sunken paths. You will then discover a generous land where green meadows and multicoloured orchards are mixed…

Deutsch :

Lassen Sie sich von diesem bukolischen Rundgang verführen, der Sie abwechselnd über Straßen, Feldwege und Hohlwege führt. Sie werden ein großzügiges Land entdecken, in dem sich grüne Wiesen und bunte Obstgärten vermischen…

Italiano :

Lasciatevi sedurre da questo circuito bucolico che vi condurrà, a turno, lungo strade, piste sterrate e sentieri incassati. Scoprirete una terra generosa dove prati verdi, frutteti multicolori…

Español :

Déjese seducir por este bucólico circuito que le llevará por curvas a lo largo de carreteras, pistas de tierra y caminos hundidos. Descubrirá una tierra generosa donde los prados verdes, los huertos multicolores…

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-11-13 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire