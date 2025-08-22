Tour de l’étang de Barrandon Saint-Étienne-du-Valdonnez Lozère

Tour de l’étang de Barrandon Marche nordique Très facile

Tour de l’étang de Barrandon Etang de Barrandon 48000 Saint-Étienne-du-Valdonnez Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 90 Distance : 1894.0 Tarif :

Amis pêcheurs et promeneurs, voulez-vous profiter d’une heure ou deux de calme et vous immerger dans un paysage naturel d’exception? Vous avez rendez vous avec la biodiversité, chut !

Très facile

https://www.destination-montlozere.fr/ +33 4 66 46 87 30

English :

Fellow anglers and walkers, would you like to enjoy an hour or two of peace and quiet and immerse yourself in an exceptional natural landscape? You’ve got a date with biodiversity shhh!

Deutsch :

Sie haben Lust, eine oder zwei Stunden Ruhe zu genießen und in eine außergewöhnliche Naturlandschaft einzutauchen? Sie haben ein Rendezvous mit der Biodiversität, pssst!

Italiano :

Amici pescatori e camminatori, volete godervi un’ora o due di pace e tranquillità e immergervi in un paesaggio naturale eccezionale? Avete un appuntamento con la biodiversità shhh!

Español :

Amigos pescadores y senderistas, ¿les gustaría disfrutar de una o dos horas de paz y tranquilidad y sumergirse en un paisaje natural excepcional? Tiene una cita con la biodiversidad ¡shhh!

