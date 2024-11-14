Tous aux châteaux circuit les 5 châteaux Oberhaslach Bas-Rhin

Durée : 480 Distance : 18400.0 Tarif :

Chaque année, le 1er mai, l’animation Tous aux châteaux est consacré aux châteaux forts d’Alsace et aux nombreux bénévoles qui œuvrent pour leur sauvegarde. Ce circuit est adapté pour les plus sportifs et part à la découverte de 5 ruines de châteaux les 2 Nideck, le Hohenstein, le Petit et le grand Ringelsberg

http://www.commune-oberhaslach.fr/ +33 3 88 50 90 15

English :

Every year, on May 1st, the activity Tous aux châteaux is dedicated to the castles of Alsace and to the numerous volunteers who work for their preservation. This circuit is adapted for the most athletic and goes to the discovery of 5 ruins of castles: the 2 Nideck, the Hohenstein, the Small and the big Ringelsberg

Deutsch :

Jedes Jahr am 1. Mai ist die Veranstaltung Tous aux châteaux den elsässischen Burgen und den vielen Freiwilligen gewidmet, die sich für ihren Erhalt einsetzen. Diese Tour ist für die sportlichsten Teilnehmer geeignet und führt zu fünf Burgruinen: die beiden Nidecks, der Hohenstein, der kleine und der große Ringelsberg

Italiano :

Ogni anno, il 1° maggio, l’evento Tous aux châteaux è dedicato ai castelli dell’Alsazia e ai numerosi volontari che lavorano per preservarli. Questo tour è adatto ai più sportivi e parte alla scoperta di 5 rovine di castelli: i 2 Nideck, l’Hohenstein, il Petit e il Grand Ringelsberg

Español :

Cada año, el 1 de mayo, el evento Tous aux châteaux está dedicado a los castillos de Alsacia y a los numerosos voluntarios que trabajan para conservarlos. Esta excursión está adaptada para los más deportistas y se propone descubrir 5 ruinas de castillo: los 2 Nidecks, el Hohenstein, el Petit y el Grand Ringelsberg

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-11-14 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace