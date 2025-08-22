Trail Le bocage du Narais Challes Sarthe

Trail Le bocage du Narais

Trail Le bocage du Narais 72250 Challes Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 19680.0 Tarif :

La Sarthe Terre de Trail ! Ensemble d’itinéraires associant la technicité et la découverte de paysages variés proposé à la communauté des trailers.

https://www.onpiste.com/explorer/routes/le-bocage-du-narais-5756

English :

The Sarthe: Land of Trail! A range of itineraries combining technical skills and the discovery of varied landscapes for the trail community.

Deutsch :

Die Sarthe: Land der Trails! Eine Reihe von Routen, die technische Anforderungen und die Entdeckung abwechslungsreicher Landschaften verbinden, werden der Trail-Gemeinschaft angeboten.

Italiano :

La Sarthe: terra di sentieri! Una serie di percorsi che combinano difficoltà tecnica e scoperta di paesaggi variegati per la comunità dei trail.

Español :

La Sarthe: ¡tierra de senderos! Un abanico de recorridos que combinan la dificultad técnica y el descubrimiento de paisajes variados para la comunidad trail.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire