Trail N°25 Vabres-l’Abbaye Montcamp Vabres-l’Abbaye Aveyron

Trail N°25 Vabres-l’Abbaye Montcamp

Trail N°25 Vabres-l’Abbaye Montcamp 12400 Vabres-l’Abbaye Aveyron Occitanie

Entre plaine du Dourdou et abords du Rougier, arpentez un paysage de transition à dominante boisée qui, de monotraces en sentiers techniques, se révèle peu à peu comme un formidable terrain de jeu pour les trailers.

http://www.roquefort-tourisme.fr/fr +33 5 65 58 56 00

English: Trail running N°25 Vabres-l'Abbaye Montcamp

Between the Dourdou plain and the edges of the Rougier, explore a wooded transitional landscape that gradually reveals itself, through singletracks and technical trails, as a fantastic playground for trail runners.

Deutsch :

Zwischen der Ebene des Dourdou und den Ausläufern des Rougier durchstreifen Sie eine überwiegend bewaldete Übergangslandschaft, die sich von Monotrails über technische Pfade nach und nach als fantastischer Spielplatz für Trailrunner erweist.

Italiano :

Tra la pianura del Dourdou e il margine del Rougier, esplorate un paesaggio di transizione dominato dai boschi, dove single track e sentieri tecnici si rivelano gradualmente un fantastico parco giochi per i trail runner.

Español : Trail running N°25 Vabres-l’Abbaye Montcamp

Entre la llanura del Dourdou y los alrededores del Rougier, recorra un paisaje de transición de predominio forestal que, entre senderos estrechos y técnicos, se revela poco a poco como un formidable terreno de juego para corredores de trail.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-09 par ADT Aveyron