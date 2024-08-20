Trail N°27 Saint Jean d’Alcapiès Saint-Jean-d’Alcapiès Aveyron

Trail N°27 Saint Jean d’Alcapiès 12250 Saint-Jean-d’Alcapiès Aveyron Occitanie

Vallonnée à souhait, ponctuée de sections techniques avec descentes et dénivelés, cette boucle vous emmène à la découverte d’une frange du causse, où l’histoire médiévale et la tradition pastorale ont posé leur empreinte.

English : Trail running No. 27 Saint Jean d’Alcapiès

This undulating loop interspersed by technical sections with downhills and elevation gains takes you to explore a fringe of the causse, where medieval history and pastoral tradition have left their mark.

Deutsch :

Dieser Rundweg führt Sie durch eine Reihe von Hügeln und technischen Abschnitten mit Abfahrten und Höhenunterschieden. Sie entdecken einen Teil der Causse, wo die mittelalterliche Geschichte und die Tradition der Viehzucht ihre Spuren hinterlassen haben.

Italiano :

Con i suoi numerosi tratti ondulati, punteggiati da sezioni tecniche con discese e pendenze, questo anello vi porta alla scoperta di una frangia delle causse, dove la storia medievale e la tradizione pastorale hanno lasciato il segno.

Español :

Con sus numerosos tramos ondulados, puntuados por tramos técnicos con descensos y pendientes, este bucle le lleva a descubrir una franja de la causse, donde la historia medieval y la tradición pastoril han dejado su huella.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-08-20 par ADT Aveyron