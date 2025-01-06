Trott Camargue Sylvéréal Vauvert Gard

Trott Camargue Sylvéréal 277 RD 202 30600 Vauvert Gard Occitanie

Base de loisirs au bord du Petit Rhône. Location de trottinettes électriques, canoë, kayak et paddle. Petite croisière en bateau et guinguette.

https://www.maximusorg.com/ +33 6 58 10 92 75

English : Trott Camargue Sylvéréal

Leisure center on the banks of the Petit Rhône. Electric scooter, canoe, kayak and paddle rentals. Small boat cruise and guinguette.

Deutsch :

Freizeitzentrum am Ufer der Petit Rhône. Verleih von Elektrorollern, Kanus, Kajaks und Paddelbooten. Kleine Bootsfahrt und Guinguette.

Italiano :

Centro ricreativo sulle rive del Petit Rhône. Noleggio di scooter elettrici, canoe, kayak e pagaie. Crociera in barca e guinguette.

Español :

Centro de ocio a orillas del Petit Rhône. Alquiler de patinetes eléctricos, canoas, kayacs y remos. Pequeño crucero en barco y guinguette.

