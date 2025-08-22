Un village à flanc de falaise Paissy Aisne

Un village à flanc de falaise A pieds

Un village à flanc de falaise
02160 Paissy Aisne Hauts-de-France

Un site exceptionnel que ce lieu troglodytique… Du foyer originel jusqu’à l’abri lors des conflits en passant par l’extraction de la pierre, cet endroit fantastique renferme au plus profond de sa pierre toute l’histoire de la région.

English :

An exceptional site that this troglodytic place… From the original hearth to the shelter during the conflicts through the extraction of the stone, this fantastic place contains in the depths of its stone all the history of the region.

Deutsch :

Ein außergewöhnlicher Ort, diese Höhlenwohnung… Von der ursprünglichen Feuerstelle über den Steinabbau bis hin zum Schutz während der Konflikte birgt dieser fantastische Ort tief in seinem Stein die gesamte Geschichte der Region.

Italiano :

Questo sito trogloditico è eccezionale… Dalla casa originaria al rifugio durante i conflitti, passando per l’estrazione della pietra, questo luogo fantastico racchiude nelle profondità della sua pietra tutta la storia della regione.

Español :

Este sitio troglodita es excepcional… Desde el hogar original hasta el refugio durante los conflictos, pasando por la extracción de la piedra, este fantástico lugar contiene en lo más profundo de su piedra toda la historia de la región.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2010-11-12 par Agence Aisne Tourisme