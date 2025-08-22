Utah-Beach < > Carentan Sainte-Marie-du-Mont Manche

Utah-Beach < > Carentan

Utah-Beach < > Carentan 50480 Sainte-Marie-du-Mont Manche Normandie

Durée : 75 Distance : 19000.0 Tarif :

Au départ des plages du Débarquement, vous roulerez sur de petites routes tranquilles, à faible trafic. Vous pourrez en profitez pour admirer les paysages typiques du Parc Naturel Régional des Marais du Cotentin et du Bessin. Vous atteindrez Carentan, charmante ville aux accents médiévaux. A voir aussi son port de plaisance et son petit patrimoine (arcades médiévales, lavoir…).

English : Utah-Beach < > Carentan

From the D-Day landing beaches, you will drive on small, quiet roads with little traffic. You will be able to take the opportunity to admire the typical landscapes of the Regional Natural Park of the Marshes of Cotentin and Bessin. You will reach Carentan, a charming town with medieval accents. Also worth seeing is its marina and its small heritage (medieval arcades, wash house…).

Deutsch :

Von den Landungsstränden aus fahren Sie auf kleinen, ruhigen Straßen mit wenig Verkehr. Sie können die Gelegenheit nutzen, um die typischen Landschaften des Regionalen Naturparks Marais du Cotentin et du Bessin zu bewundern. Sie erreichen Carentan, eine charmante Stadt mit mittelalterlichem Flair. Sehenswert sind auch der Jachthafen und das kleine Kulturerbe (mittelalterliche Arkaden, Waschhaus…).

Italiano :

Partendo dalle spiagge del D-Day, percorrerete piccole strade tranquille e poco trafficate. Potrete ammirare i paesaggi tipici del Parco Naturale Regionale del Cotentin e delle Paludi del Bessin. Raggiungerete Carentan, un’affascinante cittadina dagli accenti medievali. Da vedere anche il suo porto turistico e il suo piccolo patrimonio (portici medievali, lavatoio, ecc.).

Español :

Partiendo de las playas del Día D, recorrerá pequeñas y tranquilas carreteras con poco tráfico. Podrá admirar los paisajes típicos del Parque Natural Regional de las Marismas de Cotentin y Bessin. Llegará a Carentan, una encantadora ciudad con acentos medievales. También merece la pena ver su puerto deportivo y su pequeño patrimonio (soportales medievales, lavadero, etc.).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme