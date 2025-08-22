Ville Impériale Metz Moselle

Ville Impériale Adultes A pieds Facile

Ville Impériale Place du Général de Gaulle 57000 Metz Moselle Grand Est

Edifié autour de la gare (chef d’œuvre de l’architecte Kröger 1908), remarquable illustration de l’urbanisme germanique fin XIXème, début XXème, il offre une extraordinaire encyclopédie des styles historiques ou nouveaux roman, gothique, renaissance ou baroque, Art Déco et Jugendstil.

Monuments gare SNCF 1905-1908, Poste principale 1908-1911, place Saint-Thiébault, place Mondon, ancienne gare 1878.

English :

Built around the railway station (masterpiece by architect Kröger 1908), it is a remarkable illustration of late 19th- and early 20th-century German town planning, offering an extraordinary encyclopedia of historic and new styles: Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance or Baroque, Art Deco and Jugendstil.

Monuments: SNCF railway station 1905-1908, main post office 1908-1911, Place Saint-Thiébault, Place Mondon, old railway station 1878.

Deutsch :

Das um den Bahnhof herum errichtete Gebäude (Meisterwerk des Architekten Kröger, 1908) ist ein bemerkenswertes Beispiel für den deutschen Städtebau Ende des 19. und Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts und bietet eine außergewöhnliche Enzyklopädie historischer und neuer Stile: Romanik, Gotik, Renaissance und Barock, Art Déco und Jugendstil.

Sehenswürdigkeiten: SNCF-Bahnhof 1905-1908, Hauptpost 1908-1911, Place Saint-Thiébault, Place Mondon, alter Bahnhof 1878.

Italiano :

Costruito intorno alla stazione (capolavoro dell’architetto Kröger nel 1908), è una straordinaria illustrazione dell’urbanistica tedesca di fine Ottocento e inizio Novecento, che offre una straordinaria enciclopedia di stili storici e nuovi: romanico, gotico, rinascimentale e barocco, Art Déco e Jugendstil.

Monumenti: stazione ferroviaria SNCF 1905-1908, ufficio postale principale 1908-1911, Place Saint-Thiébault, Place Mondon, vecchia stazione ferroviaria 1878.

Español :

Construida alrededor de la estación (obra maestra del arquitecto Kröger en 1908), es una notable ilustración del urbanismo alemán de finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX, y ofrece una extraordinaria enciclopedia de estilos históricos y nuevos: románico, gótico, renacentista y barroco, art déco y Jugendstil.

Monumentos: estación de ferrocarril SNCF 1905-1908, oficina principal de Correos 1908-1911, plaza Saint-Thiébault, plaza Mondon, antigua estación de ferrocarril 1878.

