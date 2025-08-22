Voie verte Mortain Saint-Cyr-du-Bailleul Mortain-Bocage Manche

Voie verte Mortain Saint-Cyr-du-Bailleul

Voie verte Mortain Saint-Cyr-du-Bailleul 50140 Mortain-Bocage Manche Normandie

Durée : 75 Distance : 17000.0 Tarif :

À flancs de coteaux, surgit Mortain, cœur verdoyant du bocage normand, carrefour du Tour de Manche et de la Véloscénie. Voie verte exclusive pour cette étape de la Véloscénie, excepté l’incontournable liaison vers Mortain.

English : Voie verte Mortain Saint-Cyr-du-Bailleul

Mortain, the green heart of the Normandy bocage, the crossroads of the Tour de Manche and the Véloscénie, rises from the hillsides. Exclusive green route for this stage of the Véloscénie, except for the unavoidable link to Mortain.

Deutsch :

An den Hängen taucht Mortain auf, das grüne Herz der normannischen Bocage, ein Knotenpunkt der Tour de Manche und der Véloscénie. Ausschließlich grüne Wege für diese Etappe der Véloscénie, mit Ausnahme der unumgänglichen Verbindung nach Mortain.

Italiano :

Mortain, il cuore verde del bocage normanno, crocevia del Tour de Manche e della Véloscénie, sorge dalle colline. Questa tappa della Véloscénie è un percorso verde esclusivo, ad eccezione dell’inevitabile collegamento con Mortain.

Español :

Mortain, corazón verde del bocage de Normandía, cruce del Tour de Manche y de la Véloscénie, se levanta en las laderas. Esta etapa de la Véloscénie es una vía verde exclusiva, salvo el inevitable enlace con Mortain.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-28 par Normandie Tourisme