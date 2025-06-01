VTT n°12 L’Inter’Vall Fontenay Vosges

VTT n°12 L'Inter'Vall Fontenay Grand Est

VTT n°12 L’Inter’Vall Fontenay Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

VTT n°12 L’Inter’Vall Adultes En VTT Difficile

VTT n°12 L’Inter’Vall 88600 Fontenay Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :

Circuit rouge 20 km /
Dénivelé 438 m /
Sens de rotation horaire
Difficile

http://www.tourisme-bruyeres.com/   +33 3 29 50 51 33

English :

Red circuit 20 km /
Height difference 438 m /
Direction of rotation: clockwise

Deutsch :

Roter Rundweg 20 km /
Höhenunterschied: 438 m /
Drehrichtung: Uhrzeigersinn

Italiano :

Circuito rosso: 20 km /
Dislivello: 438 m /
Senso di rotazione: orario

Español :

Circuito rojo: 20 km /
Diferencia de altitud: 438 m /
Sentido de giro: en el sentido de las agujas del reloj

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-08 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain