VTT n°14 L’Esti’Vall Viménil Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.
Durée : 70 Distance : 12800.0 Tarif :
Un circuit essentiellement en forêt ne présentant pas de difficulté particulière hormis quelques côtes. Les points les plus hauts du circuits vous offrent quelques beaux points de vue.
http://www.tourisme-bruyeres.com/ +33 3 29 50 51 33
English :
A circuit essentially in the forest with no particular difficulty except for a few hills. The highest points of the circuit offer you some beautiful viewpoints.
Deutsch :
Ein Rundweg, der hauptsächlich durch den Wald führt und außer einigen Steigungen keine besonderen Schwierigkeiten aufweist. Die höchsten Punkte der Strecke bieten Ihnen einige schöne Aussichtspunkte.
Italiano :
Un circuito essenzialmente nella foresta senza particolari difficoltà, a parte qualche collina. I punti più alti del circuito offrono panorami meravigliosi.
Español :
Un circuito esencialmente en el bosque sin ninguna dificultad particular aparte de algunas colinas. Los puntos más altos del circuito ofrecen unas vistas preciosas.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-08 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain