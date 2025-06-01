VTT n°14 L’Esti’Vall Viménil Vosges

vendredi 1 août 2025.

Adultes En VTT Difficulté moyenne

88600 Viménil Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 70 Distance : 12800.0 Tarif :

Un circuit essentiellement en forêt ne présentant pas de difficulté particulière hormis quelques côtes. Les points les plus hauts du circuits vous offrent quelques beaux points de vue.

http://www.tourisme-bruyeres.com/ +33 3 29 50 51 33

A circuit essentially in the forest with no particular difficulty except for a few hills. The highest points of the circuit offer you some beautiful viewpoints.

Ein Rundweg, der hauptsächlich durch den Wald führt und außer einigen Steigungen keine besonderen Schwierigkeiten aufweist. Die höchsten Punkte der Strecke bieten Ihnen einige schöne Aussichtspunkte.

Un circuito essenzialmente nella foresta senza particolari difficoltà, a parte qualche collina. I punti più alti del circuito offrono panorami meravigliosi.

Un circuito esencialmente en el bosque sin ninguna dificultad particular aparte de algunas colinas. Los puntos más altos del circuito ofrecen unas vistas preciosas.

