VTT n°30 Entre vignes et oliviers Pertuis Vaucluse

VTT n°30 Entre vignes et oliviers

VTT n°30 Entre vignes et oliviers Parking de la Dévalade 84120 Pertuis Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : 120 Distance : 19000.0 Tarif :

Un circuit VTT qui relie Pertuis, ville porte du Luberon au riche patrimoine architectural et historique, à La Bastidonne, premier village voisin, remarquable de simplicité.

https://www.visugpx.com/Nqzz34Nk7E +33 4 90 76 48 05

English :

A mountain bike trail linking Pertuis, the gateway to the Luberon region, with its rich architectural and historical heritage, to La Bastidonne, the first neighboring village, remarkable for its simplicity.

Deutsch :

Eine Mountainbike-Route, die Pertuis, die Torstadt zum Luberon mit seinem reichen architektonischen und historischen Erbe, mit La Bastidonne, dem ersten Nachbardorf, verbindet, das durch seine Einfachheit auffällt.

Italiano :

Un circuito per mountain bike che collega Pertuis, la porta del Luberon con il suo ricco patrimonio architettonico e storico, a La Bastidonne, il primo villaggio vicino, notevole per la sua semplicità.

Español :

Un circuito de bicicleta de montaña que une Pertuis, puerta del Luberon con su rico patrimonio arquitectónico e histórico, con La Bastidonne, el primer pueblo vecino, notable por su sencillez.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par Provence Tourisme Office de Tourisme de Pertuis