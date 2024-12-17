Xantxo Mendionde Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Xantxo Mendionde Pyrénées-Atlantiques vendredi 1 août 2025.

Xantxo A pieds Difficile

Xantxo 64240 Mendionde Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 11700.0 Tarif :

Un itinéraire pour marcheurs endurants, qui entreprend une boucle originale sur la montagne du Baigura. Après une ascension tonique sur le belvédère, le cheminement sur un versant plus sauvage, en quête du col de Chancho et des balcons de Lapitze, complète magnifiquement cette visite du Baigura.

English : Xantxo

An itinerary for hardy walkers, taking in an original loop on the Baigura mountain. After an invigorating ascent to the lookout point, the walk on a wilder slope, in search of the Col de Chancho and the Lapitze balconies, rounds off this visit to the Baigura magnificently.

Deutsch : Xantxo

Eine Route für ausdauernde Wanderer, die eine originelle Schleife über den Berg Baigura unternimmt. Nach einem belebenden Aufstieg zum Aussichtspunkt rundet der Weg auf einer wilderen Seite, auf der Suche nach dem Chancho-Pass und den Balkonen von Lapitze, diesen Besuch des Baigura-Gebirges wunderbar ab.

Italiano :

Un itinerario per escursionisti resistenti, che prevede un originale anello intorno al monte Baigura. Dopo una tonificante salita al belvedere, la passeggiata su un versante più selvaggio, alla ricerca del passo del Chancho e dei balconi di Lapitze, completa magnificamente questa visita alla Baigura.

Español : Xantxo

Un itinerario para senderistas empedernidos, que recorre un original bucle alrededor del monte Baigura. Después de una subida tonificante hasta el mirador, el paseo por una ladera más salvaje, en busca del collado de Chancho y de los balcones de Lapitze, completa magníficamente esta visita al Baigura.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-17 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine