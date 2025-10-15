ITINÉRANCE NUMÉRIQUE STOP MOTION Rue des écoles Chanac

ITINÉRANCE NUMÉRIQUE STOP MOTION Rue des écoles Chanac mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

ITINÉRANCE NUMÉRIQUE STOP MOTION

Rue des écoles Médiathèque Chanac Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-15 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-15 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-15

La médiathèque de Chanac vous accueille de 14h à 16h pour réaliser un film en stop motion, imaginer une histoire pour comprendre les techniques d’animation en image par image. Infos au 04 66 44 25 11.

Rue des écoles Médiathèque Chanac 48230 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 44 25 11

English :

The Chanac media library welcomes you from 2pm to 4pm to make a stop-motion film, imagine a story and learn about frame-by-frame animation techniques. Information on 04 66 44 25 11.

German :

Die Mediathek von Chanac empfängt Sie von 14 bis 16 Uhr, um einen Stop-Motion-Film zu drehen, sich eine Geschichte auszudenken, um die Techniken der Bild-für-Bild-Animation zu verstehen. Infos unter 04 66 44 25 11.

Italiano :

Dalle 14.00 alle 16.00, la mediateca Chanac vi invita a realizzare un film in stop-motion, a immaginare una storia e a conoscere le tecniche di animazione in stop-motion. Informazioni al numero 04 66 44 25 11.

Espanol :

De 14.00 a 16.00 horas, la mediateca de Chanac le invita a realizar una película stop-motion, imaginar una historia y conocer las técnicas de animación stop-motion. Información en el 04 66 44 25 11.

