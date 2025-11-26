J’agis pour réduire Escape Game Erreur 404 Calitom Mornac
Calitom 19 route du Lac des Saules Mornac Charente
Vous avez créé un composteur révolutionnaire capable de transformer les biodéchets rapidement grâce à une IA. Mais celle-ci, devenue incontrôlable, a pris le contrôle de la machine. Pire encore, elle a activé un compte à rebours pour tout détruire !
Calitom 19 route du Lac des Saules Mornac 16600 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 800 50 04 29
English :
You’ve created a revolutionary composter capable of transforming bio-waste quickly thanks to an AI. But the AI has gone out of control and taken over the machine. Worse still, it has activated a countdown timer to destroy everything!
German :
Sie haben mithilfe einer KI einen revolutionären Komposter entwickelt, der Bioabfälle schnell verarbeiten kann. Doch diese ist außer Kontrolle geraten und hat die Kontrolle über die Maschine übernommen. Schlimmer noch: Sie hat einen Countdown aktiviert, um alles zu zerstören!
Italiano :
Avete creato una rivoluzionaria compostiera in grado di trattare rapidamente i rifiuti organici grazie a un’intelligenza artificiale. Ma l’IA è sfuggita di mano e ha preso il controllo della macchina. Peggio ancora, ha attivato un conto alla rovescia per distruggere tutto!
Espanol :
Has creado un revolucionario compostador capaz de procesar rápidamente los biorresiduos gracias a una IA. Pero la IA se le ha ido de las manos y ha tomado el control de la máquina. Peor aún, ¡ha activado una cuenta atrás para destruirlo todo!
