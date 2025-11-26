J’agis pour réduire Escape Game Erreur 404

Calitom 19 route du Lac des Saules Mornac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Vous avez créé un composteur révolutionnaire capable de transformer les biodéchets rapidement grâce à une IA. Mais celle-ci, devenue incontrôlable, a pris le contrôle de la machine. Pire encore, elle a activé un compte à rebours pour tout détruire !

.

Calitom 19 route du Lac des Saules Mornac 16600 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 800 50 04 29

English :

You’ve created a revolutionary composter capable of transforming bio-waste quickly thanks to an AI. But the AI has gone out of control and taken over the machine. Worse still, it has activated a countdown timer to destroy everything!

German :

Sie haben mithilfe einer KI einen revolutionären Komposter entwickelt, der Bioabfälle schnell verarbeiten kann. Doch diese ist außer Kontrolle geraten und hat die Kontrolle über die Maschine übernommen. Schlimmer noch: Sie hat einen Countdown aktiviert, um alles zu zerstören!

Italiano :

Avete creato una rivoluzionaria compostiera in grado di trattare rapidamente i rifiuti organici grazie a un’intelligenza artificiale. Ma l’IA è sfuggita di mano e ha preso il controllo della macchina. Peggio ancora, ha attivato un conto alla rovescia per distruggere tutto!

Espanol :

Has creado un revolucionario compostador capaz de procesar rápidamente los biorresiduos gracias a una IA. Pero la IA se le ha ido de las manos y ha tomado el control de la máquina. Peor aún, ¡ha activado una cuenta atrás para destruirlo todo!

L’événement J’agis pour réduire Escape Game Erreur 404 Mornac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême