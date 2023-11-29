Jam Session – The expats jam Peniche Marcounet Paris

Entrée libre – English below

Hi guys, let’s jam on this beautiful péniche (barge) famous for its great music and artistic events. Bring your instrument, your voice or your smile to play and sing with us.

Everyone will be welcome to play in a cool atmosphere! Pop, rock, jazz, oriental or any other kind of music is welcome. The péniche sells drinks and great food. My fellow French are of corse welcome to join; it’s a cool opportunity to meet the expats community and practice English.

Salut tout le monde, venez faire de la musique sur cette magnifique péniche réputée pour ses concerts et ses événements artistiques. Apportez votre instrument, votre voix ou votre sourire pour jouer et chanter avec nous.

Tout le monde est le bienvenu pour jouer dans une ambiance sympa ! Pop, rock, jazz, musique orientale ou tout autre genre musical sont les bienvenus. La péniche vend des boissons et de la bonne nourriture. Mes compatriotes français sont bien sûr les bienvenus ; c’est une occasion sympa de rencontrer la communauté des expatriés et de pratiquer l’anglais.

Le mercredi 20 mai 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Le mercredi 06 mai 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Le mercredi 18 mars 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Le mercredi 04 mars 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Le mercredi 21 janvier 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Le mercredi 07 janvier 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

Peniche Marcounet 14 Quai de l’Hôtel de ville 75004 Paris

https://www.peniche-marcounet.fr/event/the-expats-jam-29-novembre/?event_date=2023-11-29 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089183266467 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089183266467